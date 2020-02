2020 Transit Symposium focused on getting 'green'

FOCUSED ON IMPROVINGLOCAL TRANSIT SYSTEMS AND PUBLICTRANSPORTATIONIN KERN COUNTY...THE 20-20 TRANSIT SYMPOSIUM WASHOSTED BY THEKERN COUNTY COUNCIL OFGOVERNMENTS.THE MAIN GOAL WAS TO HELP LOCALTRANSIT GROUPS -- LIKEGOLDEN EMPIRE TRANSIT -- LEARNMORE ABOUT HOW TO BECOME MOREGREEN.A NEW LAW PASSED BY THECALIFORNIA AIR RESOURCESBOARD IN 20-18 WILL REQUIRE ALLPUBLIC TRANSPORTATIONVEHICLES TO BE ZERO-EMISSIONS BY20-40.KEYNOTE SPEAKER TIM REESER, THEC-E-O AND FOUNDEROF LIGHTNING SYSTEMS --EXPLAINED SOME OF THECHALLENGES THAT TRANSIT AGENCIESARE FACING AND HOWTHE SYMPOSIUM HELPS..."IT'S REQUIRED BY LAW NOW THATTHESEVEHICLES HAVE TO BE ZEROEMISSIONS.

SO, THIS CONFERENCEIS DESIGNED TO HELPLOCAL TRANSIT GROUPS MAP THATOUT.

IT'S IMPORTANT WEUNDERSTAND ITS BETTER, BUTTHERE'S ALSO A CHALLENGE WHEN ITCOMES TO THESE COMMERCIALVEHICLES.

FROM A TECHNOLOGYSTANDPOINT, HOW DO YOU CHARGETHESE?

WE'VE HAD A LOT OF PANELDISCUSSIONS HERE ONINFRASTRUCTURE.

UTILITYCOMPANIES ARE HERE.

HOW DO YOUFIND THE HYDROGEN FUEL FOR THESEVEHICLES?"THERE WERE ALSO TESTS OF FUTUREELECTRIC COMMERICALVEHICLES DURING THE SYMPOSIUMWHICH WAS HELD AT HODEL'S THISAFTERNOON.OVER THE YEARS BAKERSFIELD'S OWN