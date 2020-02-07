Global  

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum Join 'America's Got Talent'

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum Join 'America's Got Talent'

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum Join 'America's Got Talent'

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum join America's Got Talent 2020 The 'Modern Family' actress will sit alongside Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel on the show's panel.

And the model (who was a judge on the show from series 8 to 13) will also be joining them when the talent series returns to NBC in the summer of this year.

Sofia said: Sofia said: Heidi added
Sofia Vergara & Heidi Klum Join 'America's Got Talent' as Season 15 Judges!

Sofia Vergara is America's Got Talent's newest judge! The 47-year-old Modern Family actress will...
'America's Got Talent': Sofia Vergara Is Tapped to Be a New Judge, Heidi Klum Returns

Heidi, who was absent in the last season of the show to serve as a judge on spin-off 'America's Got...
Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum join America's Got Talent 2020

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum have been asked to join the judging panel for the new series of 'America's Got Talent'.

Heidi Klum faced backlash over AGT comments

Heidi Klum has admitted a lot of people "got mad" at her for praising 'America's Got Talent' after Gabrielle Union's departure.

