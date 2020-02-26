Delhi violence | 123 FIRs, 630 arrested till now in north east clashes: Police

Delhi police on Friday said around 123 FIRs were registered and 630 arrests were made in connection with violence in north-east areas of Delhi.

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said the police is monitoring social media and the situation closely.

Police has been conducting flag marches in violence-affected areas of Delhi’s north east region.

Violence in areas like Jafrabad, Chand Bagh, Maujpur broke out on Sunday after pro and anti-CAA protesters clashed.

Around 42 people were killed and more than 300 were injured during the violence.