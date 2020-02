Cynthia Newsome speaks at Cerner Black History Month event 35 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:47s - Published Cynthia Newsome speaks at Cerner Black History Month event 41 Action News anchor Cynthia Newsome spoke at an event at Cerner as part of Black History Month. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Cynthia Newsome speaks at Cerner Black History Month event I WANT TO SAY THANK YOUTO CERNER,.I WAS THE KEYNOTESPEAKER YESTERDAY ATTHEIR BLACK HISTORY-MONTH PROGRAIT WAS AN HONOR TO BEINVITED AND LOVEDMEETING EVERYONE WHOATTENDED.CERNER ACTUALLYSTREAMED MY SPEECHLIVE --SO EMPLOYEES ATTHEIR OFFICES AROUNDTHE WORLD COULD LOG INAND WATCI TALKED ABOUT SOME OFTHE CHALLENGES I FACEDEARLY IN MY CAREER --ASAN AN AFRICAN AMERICANWOMAN IN RADIO ANDTELEVISION --AND THEIMPORTANCE OFDIVERSITY AND INCLUSIONIN TELEVISION NEWS ANDIN ALL WORKPLACES.THANK YOU TO ANDREAHENDRICKS FOR THEINVITATION.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Cynthia Newsome speaks to Cerner employees during Black History Month 41 Action News anchor Cynthia Newsome spoke at an event at Cerner as part of Black History Month. She talked about challenges she has faced in her career and the importance of diversity and inclusion.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:31Published 49 minutes ago Black History Month: Harlem's Schomberg Center Brings Cultural Research Into Focus There's a place in Harlem that's like no other to study black history - and it was actually founded by a man from Puerto Rico. The Schomburg Center holds the largest black history archive anywhere in.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:54Published 56 minutes ago