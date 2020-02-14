Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The concept for Vivo's new Apex phone has zero ports and a 7.5x optical zoom camera

The concept for Vivo's new Apex phone has zero ports and a 7.5x optical zoom camera

Video Credit: Mashable - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
The concept for Vivo's new Apex phone has zero ports and a 7.5x optical zoom cameraThis phone is taking the bezel-less, hole-less idea to a whole new level.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Vivo's new Apex concept phone has zero ports and a 7.5x optical zoom camera

Vivo's first Apex phone, unveiled in Feb. 2018, was the first functional phone with nearly no bezels...
Mashable - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk The concept for Vivo’s new Apex phone has zero ports and a 7.5x optical zoom camera https://t.co/Ca3IQ8yOvJ https://t.co/23qokBJcat 2 minutes ago

iabhaygoel

Abhay Goel RT @BenGeskin: Vivo APEX 2020 concept phone is officially unveiled 😍 • 6.45” 120° FullView Edgeless Display • In-Display 16MP Camera 🤯 • 4… 6 minutes ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines The concept for Vivo's new Apex phone has zero ports and a 7.5x optical zoom camera https://t.co/IwB28VowrF https://t.co/bBNlkTDGU3 8 minutes ago

aaa02930

معظم وقتي لوحدي  Vivo’s new Apex 2020 concept phone has an in-display selfie camera https://t.co/VLXl2VBazv 8 minutes ago

thenextweb

TNW Vivo’s bonkers Apex 2020 concept phone hides a camera under its display (by @aghoshal) https://t.co/Q5yDgFwCkp 12 minutes ago

TechGeekRebel

TECH|GEEK|REBEL The concept for Vivo's new Apex phone has zero ports and a 7.5x optical zoom camera https://t.co/GLA72foyNu #tech… https://t.co/8WbKXRtRcV 19 minutes ago

GR8socialmedia

GR8socialmedia The concept for Vivo's new Apex phone has zero ports and a 7.5x optical zoom camera https://t.co/Vb1Q7nRMsQ #Tech https://t.co/lgRg35tgJV 21 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg The concept for Vivo's new Apex phone has zero ports and a 7.5x optical zoom camera https://t.co/b5M5rliAW5… https://t.co/3hYYCWoHKT 25 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Shuts Down F8, Geneva Auto Show + A Mind Control Device | Digital Trends Live 2.28.20 [Video]Coronavirus Shuts Down F8, Geneva Auto Show + A Mind Control Device | Digital Trends Live 2.28.20

On Digital Trends Live today: The Coronavirus is all over the headlines, shutting down the Geneva Motor Show, Facebook's F8, Microsoft's Game Developer Conference...more to come; Walmart to debut a new..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Google Pixel 5 in 2020 [Video]Google Pixel 5 in 2020

Check out the HP Pavillion X360 laptop: http://bit.ly/37gal1qLast year was an exciting year for Android, but 2020 looks to be an even bigger year! There's already a handful of devices announced that I..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 10:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.