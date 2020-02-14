The concept for Vivo's new Apex phone has zero ports and a 7.5x optical zoom camera 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Mashable - Duration: 00:54s - Published This phone is taking the bezel-less, hole-less idea to a whole new level. This phone is taking the bezel-less, hole-less idea to a whole new level.

Vivo's new Apex concept phone has zero ports and a 7.5x optical zoom camera Vivo's first Apex phone, unveiled in Feb. 2018, was the first functional phone with nearly no bezels...

