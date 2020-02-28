Abandoned vehicles, near head-on collisions during dangerous blizzard in Canada

Drivers in Tiverton, Ontario, Canada dealt with white-out conditions due to a dangerous blizzard blowing through on Friday (February 28).

Vehicles are abandoned on the road, with a near head-on collision being narrowly avoided as a driver can't see and heads towards oncoming traffic.

Lake Huron is seen as the blizzard blasts North America.