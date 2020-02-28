Normani Addresses Camila Cabello's Past Racist Posts

Normani, via 'Rolling Stone': Cabello came under fire after screenshots of her using the n-word and posting racist GIFs on Tumblr in 2012 and 2013 resurfaced in a Twitter thread.

She publicly apologized in December 2019.

Camila Cabello, via Twitter