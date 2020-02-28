Global  

Normani Addresses Camila Cabello's Past Racist Posts

Normani Addresses Camila Cabello's Past Racist Posts Normani released a statement about her former Fifth Harmony band member's old racist posts on social media.

Normani, via 'Rolling Stone' Normani, via 'Rolling Stone' Normani, via 'Rolling Stone' Cabello came under fire after screenshots of her using the n-word and posting racist GIFs on Tumblr in 2012 and 2013 resurfaced in a Twitter thread.

She publicly apologized in December 2019.

Camila Cabello, via Twitter
Tweets about this

flyingsavvy

👑💙 RT @iHeartRadio: Normani is finally ready to share her truth. https://t.co/SJqtk4PC1m 4 minutes ago

ICONvoice

ICON Voice Normani Addresses Camila Cabello's Past Racist Posts: 'It Took Years for Her To Take Responsibility'… https://t.co/LUzl7ih9h6 9 minutes ago

still__here_

Dinah Maya RT @etnow: Normani says Camila Cabello's past racist posts make her "uncomfortable". https://t.co/NQy3Y1kbE7 9 minutes ago

alisan_uk

Alisan 📖 Normani Addresses Camila Cabello's Past Racist Posts: 'It Took Years for Her To Take Responsibility'… https://t.co/LmqiVsC9Zi 11 minutes ago

gossip_dept

Gossip Department How She REALLY Feels: Normani Finally Addresses Camila Cabello’s Use of Racial Slurs https://t.co/ft7H9UtvCU https://t.co/T8mR6JBOIQ 16 minutes ago

mikkah22

Tamikka Horley How She REALLY Feels: Normani Finally Addresses Camila Cabello’s Use of Racial Slurs https://t.co/D0jAzf19IF 17 minutes ago

etnow

Entertainment Tonight Normani says Camila Cabello's past racist posts make her "uncomfortable". https://t.co/NQy3Y1kbE7 20 minutes ago

why_brand

Miracles Do Happen ™️ Favor RT @why_brand: Normani Addresses Camila Cabello's Past Racist Remarks: 'It Would Be Dishonest If I Said [They] D... https://t.co/7yC5D1JFpT… 21 minutes ago

