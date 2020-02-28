Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > BTS Second 'ON' Music Video Scores Biggest YouTube Premiere of All-Time | Billboard News

BTS Second 'ON' Music Video Scores Biggest YouTube Premiere of All-Time | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
BTS Second 'ON' Music Video Scores Biggest YouTube Premiere of All-Time | Billboard News

BTS Second 'ON' Music Video Scores Biggest YouTube Premiere of All-Time | Billboard News

According to an announcement from YouTube, the video scored the biggest YouTube premiere of all-time when the visual racked up 1.54 million concurrent viewers tuning in for Thursday's debut.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry Styles Debuts Emotional 'Falling' Music Video | Billboard News [Video]Harry Styles Debuts Emotional 'Falling' Music Video | Billboard News

Harry Styles is, literally, drowning in sorrow in the new video for his 'Fine Line' ballad "Falling."

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:31Published

BTS Cancel Korean Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus | Billboard News [Video]BTS Cancel Korean Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus | Billboard News

BTS has canceled several concerts planned in Korea due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.