Hometown Heroes: Little Lending Libraries

- in this week's segment, you - don't need a library card to- enjoy a good book.- here on the coast, you can find- a good story even in the- littlest of places.

- the woman making it all happen- is this week's- hometown hero.- - nats book page turning- nats elaine reading: "just a ba day.

I wanted a bowl of sugar - crispies.

- nats- elaine on cam: "but i had to have oatmeal instead" nats of train - elaine: "they say reading opens up different areas of your brai- that you don't- - - - get in any other activity."

Katherine sutton: "you go to a different world."

And that's just what happened - for eileen whittemore..

- eileen: "if we can get people's brain's working, i think that's- a good thing."

She'll be the first to show you- how a good read can affect- the brain...eileen is actively- involved in numerous- activities in the community, as- well as in her church, the- nourishing place.

- nats- her latest project... - train nats- is on the right track to making- a difference in the lives of- children here on the coast.

- brenda boothe, the nourishing - place: "these children did not own books at home.- we also found out that children- not reading at a third grade- reading level by the third- grade are more than likely goin- - - - to drop out of school."

So eileen had the idea to create - little lending libraries...and- - - - got the green light to move - forward.- jane stanley, nourishing place- pastor: "it's a team effort to make sure - these kids have access to books- they want to read and can keep.- they can take a - book, they can bring it back an- get another one, or they can- keep them."

- - - what started out as an after- school tutoring program, quickl- grew out of bounds.

- - - - but not without a little- inspiration from eileen's late- husband.- eileen: "he was interested in kids and reading."

Brenda: "when earl's birthday came around, she asked people t- bring children's books, - and we started distributing - those."

- - - now children can find these - little lending libraries at 5 - coastal schools, three churches- - - - ruth's garden, and the gulf - coast railroad museum.- katherine: "it's geared towards everybody, all the demographics- here, and what a great- place to put a free library tha- inside a free musem.

The kids - love it, they come, - some of them read out here."

Brenda: when earl passed away,- eileen thought about not- continuing.

But we- said no.

It means too much to - everyone in the community and t- the children."

- - - as simple words on a page, carr- them to other destinations... - - - - all with the hope of knowing- they too can write their own- stories.- jane: "the whole idea is to hel children enjoy learning.

It - gives them confidence.

It - makes them excited about life.- we're located in a low income - area of - gulfport on purpose.

We need to- be there as an inspiration to - families; single moms,- kids, encouraging them that - life...doesn't matter how much- money you have, as- long as you have life, you have- hope."

- over the years, they've - - - - collected thousands of books an- now have 10 little lending- libraries across gulfport - and long beach.

