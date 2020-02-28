Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Turkey pushes migrants into EU after Syria losses

Turkey pushes migrants into EU after Syria losses

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
Turkey pushes migrants into EU after Syria losses

Turkey pushes migrants into EU after Syria losses

The killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in Syria has moved the NATO ally ever closer to direct conflict with Russia.

As the two sides consider their next moves, Turkey is also pressuring its own allies by allowing the tide of migrants and refugees to cross its border into Europe once more.

Matthew Larotonda reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Achcon

Alexander Constantin #Turkey pushes migrants into #EU after #Syria losses https://t.co/5XqcKtIMYM 2 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Turkey pushes migrants into EU after Syria losses: https://t.co/EO5mmR4zP0 #Syria 3 hours ago

jenniferlaing

jennifer laing Turkey pushes migrants into EU after Syria losses https://t.co/Q21kuPtDQx 7 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Turkey pushes migrants into EU after Syria losses: https://t.co/3KeLcrfDMc #Turkey #Syria 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.