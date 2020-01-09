Global  

Fire breaks out near Gare de Lyon station in Paris

Fire breaks out near Gare de Lyon station in Paris

Fire breaks out near Gare de Lyon station in Paris

A large cloud of black smoke is seen outside the Gare de Lyon station in Paris, apparently caused by protesters in the area setting fire to bins.
Paris station evacuated after protest against Congolese singer sparks fire

Police evacuated the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris on Friday after people started fires...
Reuters India - Published


Massive fire at Paris train station draws police response and onlookers [Video]Massive fire at Paris train station draws police response and onlookers

A massive fire has broken out at Paris, France train station Gar de Lyon on Friday (February 28). Early reports indicate the fire was caused by protestors on strike.

Protesters take over Gare du Nord station in Paris [Video]Protesters take over Gare du Nord station in Paris

Chaotic scenes of violence were seen across France on Thursday (January 9) as strikes against President Emmanuel Macron's retirement reform entered their 36th day. Footage filmed in Paris showed..

