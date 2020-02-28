2020 Beta 300 RR Review now < > Embed Video Credit: Dirt Rider - Duration: 01:30s - Published 2020 Beta 300 RR Review With a counterbalancer-equipped engine and an all-new chassis, the 2020 Beta 300 RR is an improvement over its predecessor and much more fun on longer rides.

