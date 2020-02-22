Global  

Biden Says He Was Never Arrested In South Africa

During his campaign for the Democratic Nomination, Joe Biden said he was arrested during a 70's congressional delegation trip to South Africa.

'I guess I wasn't arrested': Joe Biden reverses on claim of an arrest in South Africa

Joe Biden has previously told of being arrested in South Africa while traveling with black lawmakers....
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comNYTimes.com


Biden campaign plays down his South Africa 'arrest'

An official says he got separated at an airport in South Africa rather than actually being arrested.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com



1freedomfarmer

Organic Freedom🇺🇸 And Bernie says Trump is a pathological liar. I think all the Democratic candidates have mental problems of their o… https://t.co/I5jsfZoLq9 2 hours ago

bcom737

bcom737 Pants on fire! Joe Biden’s campaign says he was never ‘arrested’ trying to visit Nelson Mandela — RT World News https://t.co/FONFyXdeIN 3 hours ago

dlaf96

Dlaf Joe Biden Says He ‘Became A Professor’ After Leaving White House — He Never Taught A Class https://t.co/MHB1WmAlV6… https://t.co/ZSlklWuNzm 16 hours ago

BrooksKlvn

Kelvin Brooks Joe Biden says he was arrested while trying to visit Nelson Mandela over in South Africa during apartheid on three… https://t.co/ipi6rZNuzP 17 hours ago

imnotgonnashare

none ofyourbusiness 75% of what Slimey @JoeBiden says Prooves to be Lies! Always Lies About Relationships with Black People from Drug d… https://t.co/UHUHMAuOzn 19 hours ago

TheAmerican2018

The American RT @ddale8: NYT: Biden has suddenly started telling a story about getting arrested in South Africa trying to see Mandela in prison. The man… 21 hours ago

RealKyleHunt

father RT @jeremyscahill: Joe Biden has invented an entirely fictional story that he was arrested in apartheid South Africa with the US ambassador… 21 hours ago

vikram_saluja2

Vikram Saluja RT @CDRosa: Joe Biden says he was arrested in Soweto, South Africa "trying to get to see [Nelson Mandela]" on Robben Island. The only pr… 21 hours ago


Joe Biden Says Was Arrested In South Africa Visiting Nelson Mandela [Video]Joe Biden Says Was Arrested In South Africa Visiting Nelson Mandela

REUTERS/Mike Segar Former Vice President Joe Biden is telling a story on the campaign trail about being arrested in South Africa, but there's no record of him mentioning the arrest before now. The..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

