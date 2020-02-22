Global  

'Invisible Man' Brings in $1.65M in Thursday Box Office Previews

'Invisible Man' Brings in $1.65M in Thursday Box Office Previews | THR News

'Invisible Man' Brings in $1.65M in Thursday Box Office Previews | THR News

The studio is anticipated a domestic opening north of $20 million, with industry insiders expecting a haul closer to $30 million.
