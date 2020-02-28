Indiana Beach season ticket holders asked to contact AG's office with problems getting refunds

Encouraged to contact the attorney general's office if they have problems obtaining refunds.

Apex parks abruptly closed indiana beach in monticello (and fantasy island amusement park in upstate new york two weeks ago.

Indiana beach season ticket holders report to us that they're having difficulty receiving refunds.

In new york, the state attorney general's office sent a letter to apex telling the company to refund season passes for the upcoming season.

It also threatens to subpoeana the company if it doesn't comply.

News 18 contacted the indiana attorney general about any complaints regarding indiana beach.

A spokesperson provided us with a list of what it called "publicly disclosable complaints" against indiana beach.

The most recent complaint was resolved in 2017.

No complaints were reported since the closure earlier this month.

However, the attorney general's office said "consumers who have not received a refund and-or not had access to their personal property at indiana beach should file a consumer complaint at "indiana-consumer- dot-com" or call 800-382-5516 to have a complaint form mailed to them."

Two purdue graduates now in their 90s are recalling one of