What Canadians Need In A Coronavirus Emergency Kit

As cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus continue to grow, Canadian health officials are urging Canadians to take the time to prepare an emergency preparedness kit should they or a loved one fall ill.



Tweets about this Michael Scott As the coronavirus spreads, Canadians may start rethinking their travel plans. But, depending on what type of trave… https://t.co/wxnSiSN7pD 1 day ago Winnipeg Landscaping As the coronavirus spreads, Canadians may start rethinking their travel plans. But, depending on what type of trave… https://t.co/ADKFe2rJCm 1 day ago Zee @JustinTrudeau That’s good. I think you need to reassure Canadians about the #CoronaVirus and say what the governm… https://t.co/aJxYP93fmR 2 days ago Stittor @JustinTrudeau @cafreeland NO - GOVERNMENT LEADERS NEED TO ADDRESS CORONAVIRUS AND WHAT CANADIANS SHOULD BE DOING!… https://t.co/qhRfeLIWMS 4 days ago ILOVEJESUS RT @m00ntuna: 🔴 EMERGENCY ALERT: AMERICANS AND CANADIANS WARNED TO GET FOOD AND MEDICINE NOW Full Spectrum Survival released a video expla… 6 days ago Luna (updates on coronavirus) 🔴 EMERGENCY ALERT: AMERICANS AND CANADIANS WARNED TO GET FOOD AND MEDICINE NOW Full Spectrum Survival released a v… https://t.co/DIiLOhs6Qs 6 days ago Roxton Industries “Imagine if someone was ill for a week. What would you need?” - Dr. Vera Etches At this point, because it is becom… https://t.co/4ZnjGhH7CH 6 days ago David Hamstra "Steps include stocking up on needed prescriptions ahead of time so there is no need to do so during a possible pan… https://t.co/k1ZS8Hrz5P 6 days ago