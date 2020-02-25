Tales From the Loop on Amazon Prime Video - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Amazon Prime Video series Tales from the Loop starring Rebecca Hall, Duncan Joiner, Daniel Zolghadri, Jonathan Pryce and Paul Schneider!

Release Date: April 3, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video Tales from the Loop is a drama television series based on the narrative art book with the same title by Simon Stålenhag set to premiere on Amazon Video.