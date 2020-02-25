Tales From the Loop on Amazon Prime Video - Official Trailer

Global  

Video Credit: FanReviews
Check out the official trailer for the Amazon Prime Video series Tales from the Loop starring Rebecca Hall, Duncan Joiner, Daniel Zolghadri, Jonathan Pryce and Paul Schneider!

Release Date: April 3, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video Tales from the Loop is a drama television series based on the narrative art book with the same title by Simon Stålenhag set to premiere on Amazon Video.
Amazon's 'Tales from the Loop' trailer is a moving Stålenhag painting

Amazon has revealed that Prime Video's upcoming sci-fi series Tales from the Loop will premiere on...
engadget - Published Also reported by •The Wrap



DSMWcom

DSMWcom Amazon’s ‘Tales from the Loop’ trailer is a moving Stålenhag painting https://t.co/eay6QVEI07 4 minutes ago

LBMandirin

SHOLVEN RT @IGN: Jonathan Pryce and Rebecca Hall star in Amazon's mind-bending sci-fi series Tales From the Loop, executive produced by The Batman'… 8 minutes ago

HeavyMetalDisco

MasquedBlonde RT @DreadCentral: Trailer & Key Art for Dark Sci-Fi Series TALES FROM THE LOOP Coming to Amazon - https://t.co/vaB2t87EsF https://t.co/AG15… 15 minutes ago

Uznick

Uznick RT @verge: Amazon’s first Tales from the Loop trailer brings Simon Stålenhag’s sci-fi suburbs to life https://t.co/duZUQcP2Nr https://t.co/… 18 minutes ago

DennisKoch10

Dennis Koch 🖖 'Tales From the Loop' Trailer: A Surreal Sci-fi World Unfurls on Amazon Prime Video "Tales From the Loop" leans in… https://t.co/vB71F0vnRI 27 minutes ago

LocaDotIn

Loca In Amazon’s first Tales from the Loop trailer brings Simon Stålenhag’s sci-fi suburbs to life https://t.co/htxwmko7Kb 34 minutes ago

DreadCentral

Dread Central Trailer & Key Art for Dark Sci-Fi Series TALES FROM THE LOOP Coming to Amazon - https://t.co/vaB2t87EsF https://t.co/AG150q9Foe 46 minutes ago

infinityEngines

Infinity Engines Amazon releases first trailer for TALES FROM THE LOOP TV series, based on a roleplaying game https://t.co/t5SzLgJJSs 48 minutes ago


Tales From the Loop Season 1 [Video]Tales From the Loop Season 1

Tales From the Loop Season 1 Promo Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Inspired by the wondrous paintings of Simon Stalenhag, TALES FROM THE LOOP explores the mind-bending adventures of the people who live..

Credit: Teaser Trailer

Making the Cut Trailer [Video]Making the Cut Trailer

Making the Cut - Official Trailer I Prime Video 12 designers – 1 chance to make the cut. Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn reunite to discover the next global fashion brand. Catch the winning looks starting..

Credit: Teaser Trailer

