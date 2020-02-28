Global  

Harvey Weinstein Juror Speaks Out On Verdict, Says It Wasn't About #Metoo Movement | THR News

One of the jurors who decided to convict Harvey Weinstein of rape in the landmark verdict says he and the 11 other people on the jury were careful to merely consider the facts in front of them.
