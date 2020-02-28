Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Is Blocked by Federal Court

Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Is Blocked by Federal Court The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals made the ruling regarding the program on Friday.

The Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" program required migrants to stay in Mexico until their immigration hearing in the U.S. Formerly called the Migrant Protection Protocols, the policy began implementation in January 2019.

Since that time, 59,000 migrants have been put into the program.

While awaiting entrance to the U.S., enlistees live in makeshift camps, often in squalid and dangerous conditions.

In blocking the policy, the court cited evidence of "serious adverse consequences for the individual plaintiffs." 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, via CNN 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, via CNN