Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Is Blocked by Federal Court
Trump's 'Remain in Mexico'
Is Blocked by Federal Court The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals
made the ruling regarding
the program on Friday.
The Trump administration's
"Remain in Mexico" program
required migrants to stay in Mexico
until their immigration hearing in the U.S. Formerly called the
Migrant Protection Protocols, the policy
began implementation in January 2019.
Since that time,
59,000 migrants have been
put into the program.
While awaiting entrance to the U.S.,
enlistees live in makeshift camps,
often in squalid and dangerous conditions.
In blocking the policy,
the court cited evidence of
"serious adverse consequences
for the individual plaintiffs." 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, via CNN 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, via CNN