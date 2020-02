Vice President Mike Pence discusses coronavirus in Palm Beach County

PENCE -- HOSTED A CORONAVIRUSRESPONSE MEETING WITH GOVERNORRON DESANTIS.... AMID GROWINGCONCERNS THAT WE WILL BEGINSEE MORE CASES OF THECORONAVIRUS IN THE U- S...WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'S MICHELLQUESADA JOINS US LIVE IN THESTUDIO WITH WHAT THE VP ANDGOVERNOR ARE FOCUSING ON..SHANNON VICE PRESIDENT MIKEPENCE REITERATED IN THATMEETING WITH THE GOVERNOR --THAT EXPERTS BELIEVE THETHREAT OF CORONAVIRUSSPREADING IN THE U-S REMAINSLOW... STILL- THE VICEPRESIDENT AND GOVERNOR RONDESANTIS MET AT PALM BEACHINTERNATIONAL AIRPORT TODISCUSS PREPAREDNESS.

THEGOVERNOR SAID THE STATE ISTAKING THE NECESSAPRECAUTIONS GATHERING MASKS,GOGGLES, GOWNS -- WHATEVER MAYBE NEEDED IN THE EVENT FLORIBEGINS TO SEE CASES.

V-P PENCESAID ASIDE FROM THE CASES OFAMERICANS WHO WERE ON BOARDTHE PRINCESS DIAMOND -- AS OFRIGHT NOW THE COUNTRY HAS ONLYSEE 15 CASES -- HE ATTRIBUTESTHAT LOW NUMBER TO PRESIDENTTRUMP'S MOVE TO SUSPEND TRAVFROM CHINA TO THE U-S...<15:12:40 I'M HAPPY TO TELLYOU THAT IN EVERY CASE PEOPLEARE BEING TREATED AND BY ALLACCOUNTS DOING WELL WE HAVEONE AMERICAN THAT'S STILLTHE HOSPITAL 15:12:5THE VICE PRESIDENT WENT ON TSAY THAT THEY ARE AWAREFLORIDA IS A DESTINATION FORTRAVELERS..

AND AT THIS POINTTHE OBEJCTIVE IS TO BE READY--WITH AN ALL HANDS ON DECKAPPROACH