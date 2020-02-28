Sanders slams Trump over coronavirus response

Global  

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders blasted President Donald Trump and his administration's handling of the coronavirus outbreak on the eve of South Carolina's fourth-in-the-nation nominating contest on Saturday.
The Democratic presidential frontrunner slammed Trump for holding a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday night rather than remaining in Washington to address the situation.

"He is here in South Carolina for one reason: to disrupt the Democratic primary," Sanders said at an event in Columbia.

"How petty?

How pathetic is that?”



