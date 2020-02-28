Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2020 Transit Symposium focused on getting "green"

2020 Transit Symposium focused on getting "green"

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
2020 Transit Symposium focused on getting 'green'

2020 Transit Symposium focused on getting "green"

The 2020 Transit Symposium was hosted by the Kern County Council of Governments.

The main goal was to help local transit groups like Golden Empire Transit learn more about how to become greener.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bakocom

Bako.com 2020 Transit Symposium focused on getting "green" - Video https://t.co/TA57o1F8xC #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/UnGIacM5XN 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.