iPhone never used by bad guys in movies? 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 00:43s - Published iPhone never used by bad guys in movies? iPhone never used by bad guys in movies?

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Karma Silverwind so NOW Apple is against their tech, mostly phones, to be used by bad guys in SHOWS OR MOVIES!. I have NEVER BEEN A… https://t.co/utuvyUe06i 4 days ago