2020 Tour for Life: Largest Mobile Animal Adoption Event

Org.- - the humane society of south - mississippi is teaming up with- north shore animal league - america's 2020 tour for life.

- it's the world's largest- - - - national cooperative life-savin- mobile pet adoption event.- this year, from the first - weekend of march to the end - of april, tour for life will- travel across the nation in - customized "shelters on wheels" the effort helps shelter- partners and rescue groups in - 53 cities, covering more than - 20-thousand miles, to bring - awareness of these organization- and help find - loving homes for adoptable- animals in their care.- - " so when you adopt a pet from- hssm, it will - inlcude their spay/nuter surger- they will be microchipped, they- will- be up to date on all of their - vaccinations, you will get a- free bag of pet food, you will- also- - - - get free 30 days pet health - insurance, and of course a- lifetime of unconditional love.- - - - you can check it out this - saturday, february 29th - from 10am to 2pm at petsmart at- the crossroads parkway in - gulfport.

- there will be lots of giveaways- and prizes at this- event, so you wont want to miss- it!

-