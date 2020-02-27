Jurors View Video Of Anti-Gang Activist Evelyn Rodriguez Being Run Over In Day 2 Of Murder Trial 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:28s - Published Jurors View Video Of Anti-Gang Activist Evelyn Rodriguez Being Run Over In Day 2 Of Murder Trial Friday was day two of an emotionally charged murder trial on Long Island. Jurors viewed the unsettling video of anti-gang activist Evelyn Rodriguez being run over; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports. 0

Recent related videos from verified sources Trial Begins In Death Of Anti-Gang Activist Evelyn Rodriguez An emotionally charged and legally complicated trial began Thursday in the death of anti-gang activist Evelyn Rodriguez. She was killed during a confrontation at a sidewalk memorial for her daughter,.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:20Published 1 day ago Evelyn Rodriguez Homicide Trial Set To Start A Long Island nurse accused of killing Evelyn Rodriguez, the mother of a teenage girl murdered by MS-13 gang members, will go before a judge today. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:24Published 2 days ago