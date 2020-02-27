Global  

Jurors View Video Of Anti-Gang Activist Evelyn Rodriguez Being Run Over In Day 2 Of Murder Trial

Jurors View Video Of Anti-Gang Activist Evelyn Rodriguez Being Run Over In Day 2 Of Murder Trial

Jurors View Video Of Anti-Gang Activist Evelyn Rodriguez Being Run Over In Day 2 Of Murder Trial

Friday was day two of an emotionally charged murder trial on Long Island.

Jurors viewed the unsettling video of anti-gang activist Evelyn Rodriguez being run over; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.
