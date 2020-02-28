Global  

BTS Cancels Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus, Lady Gaga and Harry Styles Drop New Videos and More! | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 04:31s
BTS Cancels Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus, Lady Gaga and Harry Styles Drop New Videos and More! | Billboard NewsThese are the top stories in music for Friday, February 28th.
Nolaoctalia1

NolaOctalia RT @Buzz_Access: .@BTS_twt Cancels Korean Tour Dates Over Coronavirus Outbreak - THE BUZZ | Your #1 Pop Culture Entertainment News Source @… 40 seconds ago

DJeromeComposer

Stream On By BTS 💜 RT @TheRadioSnitch: CANCEL CULTURE: #Coronavirus forces #KPop boy band  @BTS_twt to scrub four Olympic stadium shows in South Korean home @… 6 minutes ago

BJungkook09197

💜Living for Miskr☻k🌘sm🌚s⁷💜 RT @billboard: BTS cancels Korean tour dates over #coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/qD8k7mWfFn 17 minutes ago

TheRadioSnitch

Premiere Networks CANCEL CULTURE: #Coronavirus forces #KPop boy band  @BTS_twt to scrub four Olympic stadium shows in South Korean ho… https://t.co/AayvKyfmdI 2 hours ago

DanaTylerTV

Dana Tyler RT @CBSNews: BTS cancels tour dates over coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/LVcoSbgN02 https://t.co/eKVbAFmILT 2 hours ago

DenisDvezine

Denis Vézina BTS Cancels Korean Tour Dates Over Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/E0w0UERoXX via @billboard 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

BTS Cancels Tour Due to Coronavirus, Lady Gaga and Harry Styles Drop New Videos and More! | Billboard News [Video]BTS Cancels Tour Due to Coronavirus, Lady Gaga and Harry Styles Drop New Videos and More! | Billboard News

These are the top stories in music for Friday, February 28th.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 04:32Published

DaniLeigh Teases New Album 'Loved a Liar', Collaborations With Ty Dolla $ign, DaBaby & More | Billboard News [Video]DaniLeigh Teases New Album 'Loved a Liar', Collaborations With Ty Dolla $ign, DaBaby & More | Billboard News

Billboard sat down with emerging artist DaniLeigh to discuss the story she's telling with her new album, collaborations with major artists and more!

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 06:49Published

