Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Farke: A top performance

Farke: A top performance

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:46s - Published < > Embed
Farke: A top performance

Farke: A top performance

Daniel Farke said it was a top performance from his side and was particularly pleased to have kept a clean sheet on their win over Leicester City in the Premier League.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

georgiebless

Georgie Bless @ChilloWolf @johncrossmirror In all fairness that was by a country mile our worst performance since Farke took over… https://t.co/eLAQkVT5EI 2 hours ago

logicana09

PLC Thats the desire we need to see from Buendía week in week out ( and a few other tbf) . Farke knows what he's capabl… https://t.co/Y0d61yI0MQ 2 hours ago

ReadSportCo

Read Sport Farke backs Duda to deliver despite poor performance against Wolves #NCFC | https://t.co/1kZay1GCTS https://t.co/K7kdhCTFGx 9 hours ago

ReadPremLeague

Read Premier League Farke backs Duda to deliver despite poor performance against Wolves #NCFC | https://t.co/Hm4fY7kBMj https://t.co/wN6RRxAO3q 9 hours ago

ReadFootballCo

Read Football Farke backs Duda to deliver despite poor performance against Wolves #NCFC | https://t.co/C7MH5Ohq61 https://t.co/4XxE7qbtz2 9 hours ago

CanariesAddict

Canaries Addict Norwich must step up after poor Wolves performance – Farke | Eat Sleep Sport https://t.co/gyZ8iobiM2 4 days ago

eatsleepsport

EatSleepSport Norwich City: Norwich must step up after poor Wolves performance – Farke: Norwich City manager Daniel F... https://t.co/AXeNWH80d0 4 days ago

Platinum_VideoP

Platinum Videos RT @CastCanary: 🇦🇷 What is Farke's problem with Buendia? 🐺 Was the performance against #wwfc the worst of the season? 🦊 What NEEDS to chang… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.