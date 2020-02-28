Stock market woes continue as Dow drops for 8th straight day

The week-long freefall for the Dow Jones Industrial Average continued in trading Friday, ending the most tumultuous week the index has had in nearly 12 years.



Recent related videos from verified sources Financial Experts Say Not To Panic As Dow Jones Tumbles For Fifth Straight Day WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:26Published 1 hour ago Dow takes a dive scaring investors worldwide Coronavirus worries are causing major concerns for the economy. Fears that helped trigger the worst single-day point loss in Dow history Thursday. With so much uncertainty many people are looking for.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:18Published 18 hours ago