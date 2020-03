Honda Classic: Pavilion great place to watch action

CLASSICAD-LIB SCENE SETTERONE OF THE THINGS THAT MAKESTHIS TOURNAMENT ONE OF THEMOST FAN FRIENDLY EVENTS ITHE NUMBER OF AREAS FANS WITHGENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS CANGO WITH NO EXTRA CHARGE.

ONEOF THOSE FREE AREAS IS THEF-P-L PAVILION ON THE 17THHOLE.

THE PAR THREE PLAYS APIVOTAL HOLE IN DECIDING WHOWILL WIN.

FANS WE SPOKE TO SAYIT IS A GREAT PLACE TO WATCHTHE ACTION.11:17:21 "WE CAN SEE THE TEESHOT AND WHERE THE BALL LANDSAND YOU ARE REALLY CLOSE TOTHE ACTION.

11:17:24 11:17:28"YOU CAN SEE THE PLAYERS WALKRIGHT BY IN FRONT OF US HERE,ITS SWEET.

BEAUTIFUL DAY,GREAT PEOPLE." 11:17:3411:15:57 "ITS IN THE SUN ANDITS A GREAT VIEW OF THE HOLE11:15:59 //11:16:17 ONE'SBOUNCED OFF THE ROOF AND INTOTHE BUNKER."11:16:20YOU'LL WANT TO GET THEIREARLY..

THERE ARE LIMITEDNUMBER OF SEATS AND THEY WILFILL UP QUICKLY.BE SURE TO JOIN JAY TONIGHTFOR A HALF- HOUR SPECIAL