Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CHUCK BERRY Documentary movie

CHUCK BERRY Documentary movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
CHUCK BERRY Documentary movie

CHUCK BERRY Documentary movie

Plot Synopsis: CHUCK BERRY tells the story of the Granddaddy of Rock & Roll.

In this highly- anticipated OFFICIAL and fully-authorized feature documentary, the absolute instigator of Rock and Roll, Chuck Berry, is truly revealed with exclusive access to his family, friends, famous fans and the music icons he inspired.

Despite his iconic status, and reverence for his talent by rock’s heroes John Lennon, Bruce Springsteen, Keith Richards, Steve Van Zandt, Joe Perry, Alice Cooper, all featured, Chuck Berry was at heart, a family man.

He was a prolific craftsman of words and chords; an undisputed and stunning combination of talent and charisma.

Studio: Emperor Media Distributor: MVD Entertainment Group Release Date: TBA Rating: unrated Genre: Documentary, Biography, Music Director: Jon Brewer Producers: Jon Brewer, Hayley Medwell, Gary Pierson, Laura Royko Cast: Gene Simmons, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Steven Van Zandt, Nils Lofgren, George Thorogood, Joe Bonamassa, Nile Rodgers, Johnny Rivers, Themetta Berry, Charles Berry Jr, Ingrid Berry, Marshall Chess, Joe Edwards

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lost in America Documentary movie [Video]Lost in America Documentary movie

Lost in America Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Lost in America is a feature documentary that follows director Rotimi Rainwater, a former homeless youth, on his 6 year journey to shine a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:04Published

Chuck Berry The Original King Of Rock 'n' Roll Documentary movie [Video]Chuck Berry The Original King Of Rock 'n' Roll Documentary movie

Chuck Berry The Original King Of Rock 'n' Roll Documentary movie In this highly anticipated documentary, the absolute instigator of rock 'n' roll, Chuck Berry, is truly revealed, with unprecedented..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.