CHUCK BERRY Documentary movie

Plot Synopsis: CHUCK BERRY tells the story of the Granddaddy of Rock & Roll.

In this highly- anticipated OFFICIAL and fully-authorized feature documentary, the absolute instigator of Rock and Roll, Chuck Berry, is truly revealed with exclusive access to his family, friends, famous fans and the music icons he inspired.

Despite his iconic status, and reverence for his talent by rock’s heroes John Lennon, Bruce Springsteen, Keith Richards, Steve Van Zandt, Joe Perry, Alice Cooper, all featured, Chuck Berry was at heart, a family man.

He was a prolific craftsman of words and chords; an undisputed and stunning combination of talent and charisma.

Studio: Emperor Media Distributor: MVD Entertainment Group Release Date: TBA Rating: unrated Genre: Documentary, Biography, Music Director: Jon Brewer Producers: Jon Brewer, Hayley Medwell, Gary Pierson, Laura Royko Cast: Gene Simmons, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Steven Van Zandt, Nils Lofgren, George Thorogood, Joe Bonamassa, Nile Rodgers, Johnny Rivers, Themetta Berry, Charles Berry Jr, Ingrid Berry, Marshall Chess, Joe Edwards