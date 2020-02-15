Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > FBI Sued Over Parkland Shooting

FBI Sued Over Parkland Shooting

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:01s - Published < > Embed
FBI Sued Over Parkland ShootingParkland families have filed lawsuits against the FBI in federal court.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sargenti_LuxxGG

Luxx | Dante White @BL_St1 @JerrymanderUSA @santiagomayer_ @prageru -The Pulse security guard was working an extra job that night and… https://t.co/lYMC6l6FGJ 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hundreds Running In Hollywood 5K To Honor MSD Hero Chris Hixon [Video]Hundreds Running In Hollywood 5K To Honor MSD Hero Chris Hixon

Hixon was the school's athletic director who died running towards the Parkland shooter.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:46Published

Parkland: A Day Of Remembrance [Video]Parkland: A Day Of Remembrance

Friday marked two years since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.