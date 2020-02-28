Global  

North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show

North Iowa Home and Landscaping ShowIt's underway all weekend in Mason City.
That far away.

And it will soon be time to get growing in your garden.

The 29th annual north iowa home and landscaping show is underway right now at the north iowa events center in mason city.

Vendors ranging from tile and woodworking to gardeners will be on hand providing fresh ideas for projects.

Joel karsten is a minnesota based author and gardener á and will be showcasing his method of making a garden out of straw bales.

He says there are many benefits to using this method as "it's raised off the ground so you don't have to bend over as far, number two there's no weeds, if you ever have any disease or insect problems that are soil borne, like tomato blight, this is a great solution for that."

If you're interested in hearing from karsten á and checking out the rest of the show á the show runs all weekend.

The entry cost is 5




