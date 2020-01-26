Firefighters prepare for Coronavirus

Global  

How the Rochester Fire Department is getting ready in case the disease hits our area.
Coronavirus response./// the novel coronavirus has claimed nearly three thousand lives.

15 people in the uás have been infected... 3 of those cases were spread from person to person within the country.

Against that backdrop, schools, local governments and first responders are preparing... kimt news 3's annalise johnson is talking to the rochester fire department about what they're doing.

She joins us live.

Annalise?

Just about an hour ago á the firefighters here at firestation one wrapped up a meeting about coronavirus.

For the last month á rfd has been working with its medical director á mayo clinic á emergency management á and olmsted public health to get educated on the virus.

I spoke to chad kuhlman á a rochester firefighter.

There are no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in minnesota... but if it does make its way to our area á its entirely possible first responders would be among the first people to come into contact with an infected person during a medical emergency.

Rfd is informing themselves on the symptoms of novel coronavirus and the best practices to avoid the spread.

Kuhlman says rfd may begin taking extra precautions to protect themselves and patients á especially when responding to a call for a respiratory illness... such as wearing masks á or putting masks on patients.

"informing ourselves as to what is it that we could be faced with if we go into a scenario where coronavirus could be the topic or could be the main complaint or the illness as well as how we are going to go ahead and respond to these emergencies."

When calling 911 to report a medical emergency á dispatchers will likely ask for the nature of the illness.

If you're calling because of a respiratory issue á it's best to inform the dispatcher so that the first responders can be prepared to best protect themselves and you.

Live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3.

Thank you annalise.

According to the centers for disease control á symptoms of the virus include fever á cough á and shortness of breath... symptoms may appear as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after




