Police: 14-year-old lit Dunkin Donuts bag on fire, started raging train station fire

New details are coming to light about a raging fire that destroyed an abandoned train station in Delray Beach earlier this week.



Recent related videos from verified sources Massive fire at Paris train station draws police response and onlookers A massive fire has broken out at Paris, France train station Gar de Lyon on Friday (February 28). Early reports indicate the fire was caused by protestors on strike. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:10Published 7 hours ago Video shows teen suspects moments after Delray Beach train station fire Newly released surveillance video shows the moments right after police say a group of underage teens ignited a raging fire that destroyed an abandoned train station in Delray Beach on Tuesday. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:04Published 2 days ago