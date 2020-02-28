A Second Chance at a Beautiful Smile

A local woman is receiving a complete dental makeover thanks to the generosity of a dental provider determined to give back.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens met the lucky recipient of the second chance program before her surgery this morning.xxx in 2018á the north iowa oral surgery and dental implant center started the second chance program á where one lucky applicant would receive a full arch restoration at no cost to them.

This year á a leland woman is getting her second chance of having a beautiful smile.

Laura baumann was on facebook when she came across the opportunity for a new smile.

"it was the last couple of days to enter, i thought why not, and didn't think anything of it."

She was selected and the timing is perfect.

"i have my 30th wedding anniversary in june, and also my 35th high school reunion coming up in july."

If she had to pay for this herself, it would have been roughly 50 thousand dollars, but the dental provider is paying for it all.

"if you don't have any insurance, and a lot of insurance won't pay for this stuff, what do you do?

That's a lot of money."

They both applied for the program.

Linda, though, was selected.

"i'm glad one of us got