Clipse's Former Manager Anthony 'Geezy' Gonzalez Says Their Drug Raps Were 95 Percent Based On His Life

Clipse’s Former Manager Anthony 'Geezy' Gonzalez Says Their Drug Raps Were 95 Percent Based On His Life

Clipse’s Former Manager Anthony 'Geezy' Gonzalez Says Their Drug Raps Were 95 Percent Based On His Life

According to Clipse‘s former manager, Anthony “Geezy” Gonzalez, all those drug-dealing raps Pusha T and Malice spit were really based on Geezy’s own life of dope pushing since he was 15 years old.

