shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Growing Number Of Young, Healthy Women Suffering With Heart Disease DISTRICT IS STILL TRYING TOFIGURE OUT WHERE MACE CAMEFROM.AS WE CLOSE OUT HEART MONTHWITH THE END OF THE FEBRUARYDOCTORS ARE SEEING A DANGEROUSTREND, GROWING NUMBER OF YOUNGHEALTH WOULD I MAN SUFFERINGWITH HEART DISEASE AND IT ISOFTEN GOING UNDIAGNOSED.HEALTH REPORTER STEPHANIESTAHL HAS MORE ON HOWPREGNANCY AN COMPLICATETHINGS.REPORTER: CRISTINA KELLY'SGETTING HER LIFE BACK ON TRACKIN CARDIAC REHAB AT LANKENAUHOSPITAL.TWO HEART ATTACKS.TWO HEART ATTACK, YES.REPORTER: YOU ARE HOW OLD.THIRTY-FOUR.REPORTER: THAT IS NOT ALLCRISTINA HAD JUST HAD HERFOURTH BABY AT HOME FEEDINGTHE NEW BORN.I EXPERIENCED THE WORSTCHEST PAIN I FELT.REPORTER: DOCTORSDISCOVERED A SPONTANEOUSCORONARY ARTERY DISSECTION.WHEN YOU SEE SOMETHING LIKETHIS, IT IS AN EMERGENCY.EMERGENCY.THERE IS NO BLOOD FLOWTHROUGH THAT BLOOD VEST ILL.SHE HAD A TYPE OF HEART ATTACKTHAT IS UNUSUAL BUT CAN HAPPENTO OTHERWISE TOTALLY HEALTHYPEOPLE.REPORTER: TIMOTHY SHAPIROAT MAIN LINE HEALTH SAYSCRISTINA WAS SUCCESSFULLYTREATED WITH STENTS THATPROPPED OVER THE COLLAPSEDVESSELS.I WOULD WAKE UP AND SAY MYKIDS NEED THEIR MOM MY HUSBANDNEEDS HIS WIFE, MY MOM NEEDSHER DAUGHTER.REPORTER: BEFORE SHE COULDGET HOME CRISTINA HAD ANOTHERHEART ATTACK IN THE HOSPITAL.RIGHT IN FRONT OF OUR EYESAND THAT REQUIRED EERIEMERGECY PROCEDURE.REPORTER: DOCTORS SAY IT ISUNCLEAR EXACTLY WHAT CAUSEDTHE HEART ATTACKS BUT HARMONALFLUCTUATIONS AND WATERRETENTION DURING PREGNANCY CANBE A STRAIN TO THE HEART AND.PEOPLE ARE TOTALLY HEALTHYCAN STILL HAVE WHAT I'MCALLING LIGHTENING STRIKE,THEIR HEART AND SOMETHINGHAPPENS IT TOTALLY UNEXPECTED.REPORTER: CRISTINA WHO ISRECOVERED NOW IS GETTING USEDTO LIFE AS A HEART PATIENT.DOCTORS AND NURSES HERE,THEY HELPED ME STAY ALIVE.THEY SAVED MY LIFE, CARDIACREHAB REALLY TAUGHT ME HOW TOLIVE.THEY GAVE ME THE CONFIDENCE TOGET BACK TO MY NORMALACTIVITIES.AND DOCTORS SAY CARDIACREHAB IS AN IMPORTANTTRANSITION FOR PATIENTS TOMAKE SURE THAT THEY SAFELY GETBACK INTO SHAPE AND STAYINGACTIVE IS ONE OF THE BEST WAYSTO KEEP YOUR HEART, HEALTHY.CRISTINA HAPPY TO BE BACK WITHHER FAMILY AND DOING OKAY.





