Black History Month: Woman Runs Small Business And Empowers Other Black Women In The Community

Black History Month: Woman Runs Small Business And Empowers Other Black Women In The Community

Black History Month: Woman Runs Small Business And Empowers Other Black Women In The Community

A woman started her own business after she was laid off from her job.

She's not only a small business owner, but she's also working full-time in her community to empower other black women; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.
