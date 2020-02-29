Global  

French Studies Confrence

French Studies Confrence
French Studies Confrence
French Studies Confrence

Of a juvenile.

3 over at the lafayette science museum ... students pursuing their maste's degrees and doctorates in french and francophone studies at ul lafayette gathered for an annual international conference.scholars from around the world are joining u's students and professors to cover a wide range of topics.the event includes a q-and-a with louisiana artist-and-writer ashley michot who chronicles the loss of french language and culture in south louisiana.

"i's open to anyone in francophone studies and french studies overall.

So from the middle ages to contemporary issues.

And all over the french speaking world, which is a wonderful way for the french speaking community in louisiana and our francophone studies program to connect to the french speaking communities in europe, africa, north america" the two-day conference wraps up




