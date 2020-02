4 uncertain coronavirus cases, Gov. DeSantis considers 'travel restrictions'

OUR STATE SAFE.RIGHT NOW 4 PEOPLE IN FLORIDA- ARE WAITING TEST RESULTS -TO LEARN IF THEY HAVE THECORONAVIRUS.

THAT DEVELOPMENTCAME AS VICE PRESIDENT MIKEPENCE AND GOVERNOR RONDESANTIS MET TODAY - ON HOW TOCOMBAT THE VIRUS.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'S ARTHURMONDALE IS LIVE WITH THELATEST ON THE EFFORTS.THIS VISIT WAS FOCUSED ONFLORIDAPREPAREDNESS.

THEIR ARECURRENTLY FOUR PEOPLE UNDERINVESTIGATION SUSPECTED OFHAVING THE CORONAVIRUS..MEANING THEYA HIGH RISK AREA&-THIS IS WHYTHE WHITE HOUSE IS URGINGCITIZENS TO TAKE ACTION.< CLIP (06:21:49”THE TRUTH ISTHAT WE WOULD BE IN A VERYDIFFERENT PLACE IF THEPRESIDENT HADNUNPRECEDENTED ACTION OFSUSPENDING TRAVEL FROMCHINA”(06:21:58) THEVICE-PRESIDENTFLORIDA COMES THE SAME WEEKTHE PRESIDENT SAID*WHATEVERIS APPROPRIAT* WILL BE SPENTAND DONE TO COMBAT THECORONAVIRUS.

CLIP 022620(19:06:33”WEWORST CASE SCENARIO.

SINCE THEOUTBREAK - THE TRUMPADMINISTRATION ESTABLISHEDTRAVEL RESTRICTIONS,INSTITUTED A QUARANTINEEFFORT, DECLARED A PUBLICHEALTH EMERGENCY - ANDESTABLISHED THE*WHITE HOUSECORONA TASK FORC* - LED BYTHE VICE PRESIDENT.(06:19:31”AS WE WORK WITHLEADERS IN THE CONGRESS ON AFEDERAL SUPPLEMENTAL BILL -WENOT ONLY HHS, CDC ANDHOMELEAND SECURITY THE WHITEHOUSE IS ALSO WORKING WITHCONGRESS TO SECURE*TWO-POINT-FIV* BILLION INFUNDING AND A FEDERALSUPPLEMENTAL BILL TOCOMPENSATE STATES.(06:19:51”WESURE THAT STATES LIKE FLORIDAAND YOUR LOCAL HEALTHOFFICIALS HAVE THE RESOURCESTO BE ABLE TO BE PREPARED FORANY EVENTUALITY”(06:20:0 3)DR. SCOTT A.

RIVKEES, FLORIDASURGEON GENERAL 5168(06:34:00”THERE ARE 15INDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE TESTED TODATE WHO ARE NEGATIVE ANDTHEIR ARE CURRENTLY THERE AREFOUR INDIVIDUALS WHO ARE UNDERINVESTIGATION”(06:34 :09) THEGOVERNOR IS ASKING THE VICEPRESIDENT FOR SUPPORT FORLOCAL TESTING AND PROTECTIVEEQUIPMENT.

GOV.

RON DESANTISCLIP 5168 (06:25:39”EVERYONETHATWETO THE CDC IN ATLANTA.

WEWOULD LIKE TO BE ABLE TO DOTHAT LOCALLY”(06:25:46) THEGOVERNOR ALSO IS CONSIDERINGTRAVEL RESTRICTIONS TO FLORIDAAIRPORTS.

GOV.

RON DESANTISCLIP 5168 (06:29:39”I THINKITTHE TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS THATTHEY DID FROM HUBAY PROVINCE -IF YOU LOOK AT SOME PLACES INSOUTH KOREA - IF YOU LOOK ATSOME PLACES IN ITALY.

TAKINGTHOSE MEASURES I THINK COULDHELP INTERRUPT THESPREAD”(06:29:54)