4 uncertain coronavirus cases, Gov. DeSantis considers 'travel restrictions'

4 uncertain coronavirus cases, Gov. DeSantis considers 'travel restrictions'

4 uncertain coronavirus cases, Gov. DeSantis considers 'travel restrictions'

Vice-president Mike Pence and Gov.

Ron DeSantis met Friday on the coronavirus fight and an effort to keep our state safe.

There are four people suspected of having the coronavius in Florida.
Vice-president Mike Pence and Gov. Ron DeSantis met Friday on the coronavirus fight and an effort to keep our state safe. There are four people suspected of having the coronavius in Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference about coronavirus

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Thursday the state is ready to respond to any potential cases of the deadly coronavirus. "First and foremost, there are still no cases of coronavirus in Florida," Gov...

