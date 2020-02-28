Global  

Construction project fueling frustrations in West Palm Beach

A construction project that never seems to end is fueling frustrations for drivers in West Palm Beach.

On Roebuck Road, traffic cones line the street and traffic patterns have changed due to construction, which is leaving some drivers concerned and irritated
