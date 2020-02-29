Global  

Shuckers National Anthem tryouts

Shuckers National Anthem tryouts

Shuckers National Anthem tryouts

There are 41 days until opening day for the Biloxi Shuckers and the organization is searching for its next singers for the National Anthem.
Shuckers National Anthem tryouts

- there are 41 days until opening- day for the biloxi- shuckers and the organization i- searching for its next singers- for the national anthem.- tomorrow morning, 10-o- clock - sharp at edgewater mall - in biloxi off highway 90.

- auditions will end at noon.

- there are 70 spots to fill for- each of the shuckers 2020 - regular season home games.- those that wish to audition - should come prepared to - perform the entirety of 'the- star-spangled banner.'- performances should be less tha- 90 seconds, and individual- singers, instrumentalists and - bands are




