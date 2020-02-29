Global  

Anxiety Impacts of the coronavirus

Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
AND HOW TO MANAGE ANY ANXIETYYOU HAVE ABOUT THIS HEALTHSCARE.




Tweets about this

clifton_r

Clifton RT @LucyASnyder: Feeling a lot of anxiety over coronavirus and its likely impacts. My coping mechanism is that I'm expanding "Magdala Amygd… 29 minutes ago

iilluminaughty

jimmy the trash cat We’re talking about the coronavirus and the impacts at work and my anxiety is SOARING while I’m trying to work on PowerPoints lol. 29 minutes ago

OneMoreLightLB

Taco L 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 🎶Everyone Loves You... RT @FinlayGames: Coronavirus: 'My anxiety feels like it has got proof that it's not safe outside' . Yesterday I spoke to @aliceudalesmith a… 52 minutes ago

LucyASnyder

Lucy A. Snyder Feeling a lot of anxiety over coronavirus and its likely impacts. My coping mechanism is that I'm expanding "Magdal… https://t.co/nRiQvAIQ4n 58 minutes ago

ThreeOranges

Three Oranges 🍊🍊🍊 I know an alcoholic who has fallen of the wagon due to coronavirus anxiety. So add that to your list of peripheral public health impacts. 4 hours ago

noabutnotreally

i’m boo boo the cool me, not as sad or anxious abt my break up anymore: :) coronavirus: *takes over the media; induces panic buying/sto… https://t.co/jta9dYoqjc 5 hours ago

FinlayGames

Finn (TheInFinncible) 🏳️‍🌈 Coronavirus: 'My anxiety feels like it has got proof that it's not safe outside' . Yesterday I spoke to… https://t.co/vBswfzpqYU 12 hours ago

banana_junta

Banana Junta RT @_Manthann: The combination of stigma, xenophobia, unnecessary hoarding, and fearmongering, some of societal impacts of #coronavirus can… 15 hours ago

