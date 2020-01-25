Lee's Summit doctor, representative wants to ban medical marijuana telemedicine

Global  

A Lee's Summit doctor and state representative wants to effectively ban medical marijuana telemedicine, where a patient can see a doctor via video.

Rep.

Dr. Jon Patterson, a Republican, introduced a piece of legislation attached to Missouri House Bill 1896, which would require anyone who wants to get a medical marijuana card to see a physician in person.
THE DOCTOR IS IN.A NEW WAY OF PROVIDINGHEALTHCARE TO PATIENTSCOULD BE BANNED INMISSOURI'S MEDICALMARIJUANA PROGRAM.A DOCTOR AND STATEREPRESENTATIVE IN LEE'SSUMMIT WANTSPROSPECTIVE MEDICALMARIJUANA PATIENTS TOSEE A DOCTOR IN-PERSONTO GET CERTIFICATIONFOR A MEDICAL MARIJUANACARD.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER SARAH PLAKETALKED WITH MEMBERS OFONE GROUP WHO SAY THISWILL HURT PATIENTS INTHE SHOW ME STATE.If passed, a Missouri Housebill would effectively banDOCTORS FROMPRESCRIBING medicalmarijuana VIA tele-medicine.THAT'S WHEN A PATIENTCAN SEE A DOCTOR VIAVIDEI utilize telemedicine wheneverpossible because it allows meto go to the doctor withouthaving to leave the house.Jeff Pickman's disabilitiesseverely limit his mobility..andseemingly small tasks canmake him feel sick the entireday.I don't know how I'm gonnafeel any given morning, so Ihave to cancel my doctorsappointments all the timebecause I'm not feeling well.STATE RepresentativeJonathan Patterson fromLee's Summit -- WHO ISALSO A PRACTICINGDOCTOR -- introduced thispart of the bill..He says it will ensure safeaccess to medical marijuana --ADDING QUOTE --"I believe that a phone surveywith a physician that thepatient has never met doesnot meet that provision ofAmendment 2."The medical marijuanacommunity says otherwise.I think this bill willevisceraterural patient access to MedicalMarijuana which was theexact opposite intent of whatamendment two and Missourivoters voted to passWe are a rural state.

A lot ofthese towns have no majorhospitals in them, very limitedDoctors officesElevate Holistics is an onlinedoctors office that works withcannabis care physicians..with the rural, disabled, andelderly communities in mind.So say I'm a patient and Ihave an appointment set up,I've already filled out myintakeforms. All I do is click on alink, it takes me here.

I entermy name and I check in.

Andit takes me to this page, andthe doctor can see i'm waiting.Dr. Gillian Jones is aneurologist and cannabisphysician based out of state,which is what STATE Rep.Patterson wants to avoid.However she's licensed inMissouri and works in theElevate Holistics network.I went to medical school, Iwent to residency.

I did thesame exact training and Icarry the same quality of careinto this practice as I wouldinto neurology.The bill is still in the Houseand has not moved to theSenate.

Sarah Plake 41 actionnews.SEVERAL STATES HAVEBANNED MARIJUANATELE-MEDICINE -- LIKECOLORADO, ARKANSAS,ILLINOIS, WASHINGTON,FLORIDA.BUT SOME ALLOW IT --SUCH AS CALIFORNIA,OKLAHOMA, NEVADA, NEWYORK.THE LEGISLATION IS PARTOF THE SAME BILLREQUIRING MEDICALMARIJUANA EMPLOYEESTO BE FINGERPRINTEDFOR STATE AND FEDERALCRIMINAL BACKGROUNDCHECKS.THE BILL WAS FILED AS ANEMERGENCY CLAUSE TO --QUOTE "INSURE THEINTEGRITY OF THE




