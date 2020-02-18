The economic effect the Wuhan coronavirus is having on the U.S. 23 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 02:09s - Published The economic effect the Wuhan coronavirus is having on the U.S. The economic effect the Wuhan coronavirus is having on the U.S.

