Beloved horse butchered in Collier County, family offering $10k reward

TO 86-HUNDRED FROM ABOUT13-THOUSAND... IN THE WEEKSFOLLOWING THE SIGNING.A DISTURBING ACT OF ANIMALCRUELTY.A COLLIER COUNTY FAMILYHEARTBROKEN AFTER FINDING ONE OFTHEIR BELOVED HORSE IS BUTCHEREDTO DEATH.IT HAPPENED EARLY THIS MORNINGIN THE GOLDEN GATE ESTATESAREA...THE FAMILY IS NOW ASKING THECOMMUNITY TO HELP THEM FINDWHOEVER IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THISHORRIBLE CRIME.WE WANT TO WARN YOU-SOME OF THEIMAGES MAY BE HARD TO SEE,ESPECIALLY IF YOU’RE AN ANIMALLOVER.FOX 4 SANDRA RODRIGUEZ SPOKEWITH THE FAMILY TODAY.SANDRA WHERE DID THEY FIND THEIRHORSE?(0:29 - 0:38)(1:19 - 1:24)L INTRO:PATRICK -- THAT HORSE WASDISCOVERED IN THIS LOT NEAR THEFAMILY’S HOME OFF OF ROCK ANDIMMOKALEE ROAD... THEY TELL MEHE WAS MORE THAN JUST A HORSE...SOT(JAMIE DORIA, OWNER OF HORSE):"He was just really fun, alwaysentertaining, always intosomething, he kind of a sillyhorse."TO THE DORIA FAMILY━ THEIR12-YEAR-OLD HORSE WAS FAMILYWHIP HAD BEEN WITH THE FAMILYSINCE HE WAS 4-YEARS-OLD BUTTODAY, WHIP’S PEN SITS EMPTYSOT(JAMIE DORIA, OWNER OF HORSE):"I feel like that’s one of mychildren, so if you can thinkabout someone doing that to yourfamily member that’s justsickening."WHIP WAS FOUND EARLY THISMORNING *BUTCHERED* IN ANEIGHBORING LOT TO DORIA’S HOMEIN THE GOLDEN GATE ESTATES AREASOT(JAMIE DORIA, OWNER OF HORSE):"My husband came out thismorning and realized he wasmissing.

He started looking forhim and realized the fence hadbeen cut in the back pasture."DEPUTIES SAY SOMEONE ENTEREDINTO THE PASTURE OVER NIGHT ANDLED THE HORSE OUT TO THE EMPTYLOTSOT:"It was very premeditated, Ijust don’t understand."DORIA’S 12-YEAR OLD SON ANDHUSBAND WERE THE FIRST TO FINDWHIP TIED TO A TREE━ SKINNEDFOR HIS MEAT AND HID..ALL THAT WAS LEFT BEHIND WAS THECARCASSSOT(Tilton, son):"I was like this must be a dreamor something like that because Ididn’t think it was real."THE FAMILY IS NOW OFFERING A 10-THOUSAND DOLLAR REWARD FORINFORMATION THAT WILL HELP BRINGWHIP’S KILLER TO JUSTICE.SOT(Tilton, son):"He was part of the family."LL TAG:DORIA HAS THREE OTHER HORSESSHE SAYS SHE WILL BE MOREVIGILANT NOW..

AND WARNS OTHERHORSE OWNERS TO DO THE SAMEANYONE WITH INFORMATION CAN CALLTHE COLLIER COUNTY SHERIFF