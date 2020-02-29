Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lawmakers Want To Bring Dolly Parton Book Program To Colorado

Lawmakers Want To Bring Dolly Parton Book Program To Colorado

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:51s - Published < > Embed
Lawmakers Want To Bring Dolly Parton Book Program To Colorado

Lawmakers Want To Bring Dolly Parton Book Program To Colorado

If some state lawmakers have their way, every kid under age 5 in Colorado will begin receiving a free book in the mail each month.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

eluning

Ernest Lee Luning RT @CBS4Shaun: 2 Lawmakers Want To Bring Dolly Parton's Book Program To Colorado https://t.co/MurTPF6Sbt #coleg #copolitics 7 hours ago

MattLabor

Matt Hardwick RT @JackTateCO: 2 Lawmakers Want To Bring Dolly Parton's Book Program To Colorado https://t.co/mkDzhqHQmm 7 hours ago

CBS4Shaun

Shaun Boyd 2 Lawmakers Want To Bring Dolly Parton's Book Program To Colorado https://t.co/MurTPF6Sbt #coleg #copolitics 11 hours ago

JackTateCO

Jack Tate 2 Lawmakers Want To Bring Dolly Parton's Book Program To Colorado https://t.co/mkDzhqHQmm 11 hours ago

mystorybin

MyStoryBin.com 2 Lawmakers Want To Bring Dolly Parton’s Book Program To Colorado https://t.co/ZPMgdxjJTf 11 hours ago

youreyeondenver

EyeOnDenver RT @CBSDenver: 2 Lawmakers Want To Bring Dolly Parton’s Book Program To Colorado https://t.co/WEe4gR0pq1 https://t.co/sh2vCTfKxf 13 hours ago

CBSDenver

CBSDenver 2 Lawmakers Want To Bring Dolly Parton’s Book Program To Colorado https://t.co/WEe4gR0pq1 https://t.co/sh2vCTfKxf 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.