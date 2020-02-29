Nettleton father-son duo arrested for shooting a woman who was allegedly helping them rob someone

And thank you for joining us.

A father-son duo is behind bars after lee county law enforcement say they shot a woman who was supposed to help them rob someone else.

Wtva's sydney darden is live at the lee county jail with how their plan went wrong.

Donald denton sr and his son donald denton jr. are now in custody here at the lee county jail.

I spoke with sheriff jim johnson and he says he had a chance to speak with the woman who let them in .

He says she was supposed to be on the other end of the crime and told deputies how everything backfired.

According to johnson deputies got a call about the shooting around 2 a.m this morning.

It happened at a home on county road 100 in nettleton.

Sheriff johnson says they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head and another to the back.

Johnson says their investigation revealed the woman was supposed to be helping denton and denton jr. lure another man inside the house so they could attack him.

Investigators say the man refused to get out and the woman got into his car to try and convince him to go inside.

The sheriff says denton and denton jr. approached the car and opened fire.

The woman got hurt.

The man didn't.

Deputies took denton and denton jr. into custody and charged them with aggravated assault.

He says he expects the woman will be okay.

Jim johnson, lee county sheriff "she was conscious and was able to give us a statement at the north mississippi medical center so we feel like there will be a recovery.

It didn't look like it was life threatening.

" the woman is still in the hospital.

North mississippi medical medical center.

Denton and denton jr are set to appear in front a grand jury next month.

