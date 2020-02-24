Global  

Biden battles to secure needed victory in South Carolina

Biden battles to secure needed victory in South Carolina

Biden battles to secure needed victory in South Carolina

Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to stump hard in South Carolina on Friday, aiming to solidify support in the Southern state where a lead among black voters may give his campaign for the Democratic Party&apos;s presidential nomination a needed boost.

Colette Luke has more.
